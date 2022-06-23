GitHub has launched Copilot to make coding easier.

The new scheme - which was dubbed as “your AI pair programmer” last year - will be available to private individuals who want it write some your code for you and willing to fork out $10 a month or $100 a year. Businesses will be able get in on the action later in the year.

Thomas Dohmke wrote in a blog post: "We specifically designed GitHub Copilot as an editor extension to make sure nothing gets in the way of what you’re doing. GitHub Copilot distills the collective knowledge of the world’s developers into an editor extension that suggests code in real time, to help you stay focused on what matters most: building great software."

Thomas revealed that 1.2 million developers tested Copilot during the technical review and for people who use mainstream languages - such as Python - there has been able to write up to 40 per cent of your code where the programme is used.

He continued: "Just like the rise of compilers and open source, we believe AI-assisted coding will fundamentally change the nature of software development, giving developers a new tool to write code easier and faster so they can be happier in their lives."

Thomas praised the student community for their work making it “possible” through their use of open source data and as a token of his gratitude is offering it free to students and those who maintain open source databases.

He said: “GitHub Copilot wouldn’t be possible without GitHub’s vibrant community of students and creators. To support and give back to those communities, we’re making GitHub Copilot available for free to verified students and maintainers of popular open source projects."