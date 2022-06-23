FKA Twigs used to sell the Viktor Rolf perfume she is now the face of.

The ‘Tears in the Club’ hitmaker - real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett - “always found an affinity” with the Dutch fashion brand when she used to sell Flowerbomb while working in a shop before hitting it big.

The 34-year-old singer told InStyle magazine: "Years ago I used to work in a department store and [sold] Flowerbomb. I've always found an affinity for the brand."

"Everything in life is kind of meant to be and you sort of follow the signs, do your best with everything that's thrown at you.”

FKA added that the scent - which is dominated by vanilla - gives her vibes of “mother’s milk” before saying: "Natural vanilla is a very all-knowing note. There's something inherently very nurturing about it."

According to Viktor Rolf, the perfume is "magnified by luxurious jasmine at its center and infused with creamy and captivating bourbon vanilla."

FKA shared that the jasmine was her favourite, labelling it “this beautiful floral kiss.”

The Grammy nominee gushed about the importance of wearing perfume, calling it “almost like a ritual”.

FKA said: "It's about controlling your own world, but from the inside out. Controlling the world that's inside of you and then how that could spill out into our everyday lives."

As for why she wanted to represent the brand, FKA revealed that it “just felt like a world that I would easily be able to fit into."

The ‘Killer’ hitmaker talked about the feature film - helmed by director Andrew Thomas Huang - where she stars as a “hypnotic fortune teller”.

FKA said: "When something's authentic and when it feels real, people will connect with it, whether that's one person or a hundred million people. It kind of takes pressure away because you know it's real.”