Dominic Calvert-Lewin is “happy” to be thought of as a “style icon”.

The Everton FC player loves that people look to him for fashion inspiration but wants to remain in his “own world” and follow his sartorial heart with help from his regular stylist Harry Lambert, who has dressed big names such as Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

The 25-year-old footballer told GQ: “I just try and stay true to myself and wear what I want to wear depending on the mood I'm in. I'm happy that some people perceive me as some sort of fashion inspiration, but in all honesty I stay in my own world and do what I feel like doing.”

Dominic loved being dressed by the Armani when he recently attended the Armani Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan.

He said: “Fashion week is a new world for myself,” before gushing that the Italian fashion house “really grasped” his dress sense.

The former Sheffield United player - who loves 70s vibes and brands such as Gucci and Chanel - called it a “real honour” to meet Giorgio Armani while explaining why he picked a light blue suit with no shirt underneath.

Dominic said: “When I got to Milan I met with the team and got to learn a bit about the brand's history, and it was a real honour to meet Mr Armani. I opted for the suit, because it's right up my street – especially when worn with no T-shirt or vest. Lapo Elkann is my style icon, he's got his tailoring down, and I like to channel that."

“I generally like to wear suits and I wear a lot of them when I'm on holiday despite the weather. Usually I express myself the most when I'm off-season from football. I find that's when I'm most relaxed and free to be able to do and enjoy what I want to do regarding my style.”