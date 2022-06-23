Lana Condor's dogs are going to be the flower girls and ring bearers at her wedding.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' actress is planning her nuptials to Anthony De La Torre and she's going to make sure her beloved canine companions can play key roles in the celebrations, even though it may take a lot of preparation.

She admitted: "My plan -- and I will train them -- is for them to be the ring bearers and flower girls."

The 25-year-old star has been in a relationship with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' actor since 2015 and she is "so grateful" he's been by her side for so long.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's stuck by me through so many things and for so long, so I'm so grateful. It's been amazing."

Lana gushed about how “very blessed and grateful” for her career and her 28-year-old partner.

She added: "I'm so happy and I feel very blessed and grateful to be able to do this every single day, to have my dream career and also have my man.”

The couple announced their engagement back in January on Instagram with the 'Boo B****' star labelling herself as “the absolute luckiest woman alive”.

Lana wrote on Instagram at the time: "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."

Sharing her dogs’ approval of Anthony, she continued: "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy and Timmy said it's about time mommy and daddy got engaged!!!"

Lana gave a shout-out to the “INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned” jewellery store, Paris Jewellers while praising her “stunning” rock.

She said: “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.(sic)"