Taraji P. Henson is considering leaving America because she's "tired" of the "pressures of being Black".

The 51-year-old actress - who has 28-year-old son Marcell with the late William LaMarr Johnson - is "really considering" finding somewhere else to live because the political and social climate in the US has left her feeling exhausted.

Speaking on the 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast, she admitted: "I'm really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country.

"That's something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I'm tired."

Asked what has left her tired, she noted the "pressures of being Black" and the constant fight for peace and justice.

She added: "I just don't want to have to do another hashtag … I fought, I chanted, I marched. I'm tired."

The 'Minions: Rise of Gru' actress thinks she could lead a "stress-free" life elsewhere and is happy she's achieved so much in her professional life that she now has the freedom to travel if she wants.

She said: "I want to go where there's neutral ground. I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called 'Bella' every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free.

"There's something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f**** are behind you. I've accomplished a lot and I'm going to do what I want to do. I'm at the point now where if I say, 'I quit, I'm going to go travel the world,' I can. It's so freeing."

But the 'Hidden Figures' actress still has some career ambitions.

She admitted: "I've always wanted to play a villain.

"I still want to play a real-life villain like a Marvel character, but I'm happy to be Belle Bottom [in 'Minions: The Rise of Gru']. She is jazzy and has a big afro."

Though Taraji has no definite plans in place to move at the moment, she is looking forward to taking a break with her friend Mary J. Blige soon.

She said: "Me and Mary have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy. I just told her 'Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!'"