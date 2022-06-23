Yasmeen Fletcher thinks “precise” eyeliner flicks are “really difficult”.

The ‘Ms Marvel’ star understands the woes of getting that perfect “smokey eye type of wing” on both peepers and opts not to do it “everyday” because it can be a bit time consuming.

While filming the video ‘Yasmeen Fletcher’s 10-Minute Beauty Routine’ for Allure, the 19-year-old actress said:” Okay, so next I really like to just do a little bit of a smokey eye type of wing. Precise wings are really difficult and I don't like to do that every day and it takes a lot of time.”

Yasmeen chose to use a Mary Kay eyeliner that her grandmother gave her as she explained how she worked her makeup magic.

She said: this is the Mary Kay eyeliner.I got it from my grandma. [laughs]. Just a little bit of a smudge from the corner of your eye in the direction that you wanna go and make sure that it's dark' cause you're gonna have to blend it out. Doesn't have to be perfect at all. And try to get it on the top of the lid as well, just to blend it that way. It took a really long time for me to perfect the wing look that I wanted.”

Yasmeen spilled how her time in the hair and makeup trailer for new Disney+ television series - which centres on the first female Muslim superhero - lead to sussing out the technique.

She said: “It really helped because the last character I played, Nakia in 'Ms. Marvel', wore a wing every day,so I got to watch them do it for me and after probably six, seven long months of them doing it for me, I kind of figured it out myself. So again, it's okay if it's not perfect,it's just, you know, something small. And then try the other side.I'm pretty sure that's even. I'm not sure, but we're gonna go with it 'cause it's okay. It's just an everyday, throw-it-on type of look.”