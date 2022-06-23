'Gran Turismo 7' update brings new cars.

Update 1.17 sees the addition of the 1998 Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak Special, plus a new track and new Menus for the Gran Turismo Cafe.

The other two new cars are Suzuki's Vision and 1932 Ford Roadster.

The new track is New York's Watkins Glen.

The Menus items, meanwhile, are Toyota 86 Collection, Honda Type R Collection, and the Rotary Engine Collection.

'Gran Turismo 7' is available on PS4 and PS5.

It's the twelfth game overall in the video game series.

It boasts 4K resolution, 60fps, haptic feedback, and ray-tracing.

'Gran Turismo 6' was released back in 2013 on the PS3.