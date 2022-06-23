Wesley Snipes still hopes to feature in the new 'Blade' movie.

The 59-year-old actor played the Marvel vampire character in a trilogy of films between 1998 and 2004 and is now hoping to return to the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project that will see Mahershala Ali take over the lead role.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wesley said: "Never say never. As long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them.

"Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never."

Despite the lack of an offer from Marvel, Wesley has no problems with Blade being recast and has tipped Ali to make the role his own.

The 'White Men Can't Jump' star explained: "We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn't between us, I'm cool with that. I don't walk around as Blade, so I'm not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I'm happy that he's being recast and will more than likely do a great job."

Snipes also revealed that he is yet to be approached by Marvel to make a cameo appearance in any projects from the studio.

He quipped: "No, not as of yet. I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation', or maybe they don't feel I'm an ensemble player."

Ali previously revealed that he was "humbled and so encouraged" by Snipes' praise following the decision to cast him as Blade.

The Oscar-winning star said: "Man, you know, [I’m] humbled and so encouraged by that.

"Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that.

"So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother."