Xbox Cloud Gaming keyboard and mouse support and latency improvements are on the way.

Although control support for Microsoft's cloud gaming service was already teased to be coming "soon" by 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' head developer Jorg Neumann in March, Xbox software engineer Morgan Brown has told users they can start adding it to their games now.

She said: “Xbox has been supporting keyboard and mouse for a few years now, and we’re working on adding it to streaming for PC users.

“But you can start adding it to your game right now and your console keyboard and mouse users will appreciate it. It will light up in streaming once we’ve finished adding it.”

During a Q+A for the game, Neumann said: "This is a platform level support, so it has nothing to do with us, obviously mouse/keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working on this, and no I can’t give a date because it’s the platform team. I don’t know their dates, but it’s coming, and we are also talking about making touch work."

Neumann believes it could be with gamers by the summer months.

He added: "I would say it’s in the next months, it’s not weeks, and it might be... I’m hoping it will be done by June or so, but I can’t ever tell. Everybody wants it, I want it, and so... it’s coming."

Formerly known as Project xCloud, Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service launched in November 2020.

It comes free for subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the Xbox Insider program.