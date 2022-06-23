Chris Pratt got a “hall pass” to play golf from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star turned 43 on 21 June and celebrated with a round of 18 holes after getting permission from his spouse to take a break from family life with their daughters Lyla, 22 months, and Eloise, four weeks.

Asked how he'd marked the occasion, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The day before [my birthday], I got a hall pass to go golf, which was pretty fun. Yesterday, I had a very lowkey day. I spent it with my daughters and wife, and I cooked some steaks at home. It was pretty fun!"

Chris praised his nine-year-old son Jack - whose mother is his ex-wife Anna Faris - for doing “a great job as a big brother."

He said: "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them, and they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

On the professional side of his life, 'The Terminal List' star remarked that shooting the Amazon Prime Original was a "a great learning experience".

Chris said: "Twenty years I've been in this business and I've always been acting, so I show up to do a little rehearsal, to do the fittings, step on the mark and go to work. I kinda failed to recognize how much goes into just getting to that point! And so it was definitely eye opening and a great learning experience."

Recently, Katherine - who is the daughter of action star-turned-politico Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcaster Maria Shriver - shared her “magical childhood” was the product of getting the “gift of privacy”.

The 32-year-old author said: “I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.

“We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable.”