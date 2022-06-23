President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran will appear on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ when it broadcasts from the UK next week.

Host James will also be joined by Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Tessa Thompson John Boyega, David Harbour and Jamie Dornan for a special week of programmes filmed at London’s Freemason’s Hall from 28 June to 1 July.

The CBS talk show - which will be broadcast on Sky Comedy and the streaming service NOW in the UK - has come across the pond three times before but this is the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blighty-based episodes will feature the 43-year-old television personality take part in ‘Take A Break’ as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief’s assistant, and there will also be a new installment of 'Carpool Karaoke' with Lizzo.

This announcement comes after the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ star revealed he was heading back to the UK on a permanent basis as he is leaving ‘The Late Late Show' next year after eight years.

In April, James - who has son, Max, 11, and daughters Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four, with his wife Julia - called it "the hardest decision I've ever had to make."

He added: "I never saw [the show] as my final destination and I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way, I always want to love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

The 'Cats' actor gushed about being “so proud” of his work on the show.

James said: "I am so proud of what we've achieved, it's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams,” before promising this will be "the best year we have ever had... we are gonna go out with a bang".

Craig Ferguson - who James replaced as host - praised his “spectacular run” on Twitter.

The 60-year-old comedian wrote: “Congratulations to @JKCorden on a spectacular run. Outstanding job! Retirement is awesome. Well done my friend. Xx”.