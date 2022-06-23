Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given her support to a group campaigning for gun law reform in the US.

The former actress - who lives in California with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie, three, and 12-month-old Lili - sent coffees, bagels, cookies, donuts and other snacks to Moms Demand Action, with the hamper of goodies accompanied by a note praising their efforts to "keep our kids, families and communities safe".

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts shared a photo of the note on Twitter.

It read: "Good Afternoon Ladies. To each of you and your fearless leader Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families and and communities safe.

"Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energised in knowing that the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated.

"As a mom, and a friend, thank you so much! Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

Shannon admitted it was "moving" to receive the royal support.

She tweeted: "@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today [heart emojis] (sic)"

And the campaigner pledged to send the duchess one of the organisation's red T-shirts.

When one follower said, "The Duchess needs a red shirt", Shannon replied: "It’s on the way!"

Last month, the former 'Suits' actress made a surprise appearance in Uvalde, Texas, after the shocking mass school shooting which saw two adults and 19 children killed and many injured.

Meghan dressed casually as she reportedly entered Herby Ham Activity Centre through a back entrance to deliver two crates of food, drinks and desserts for blood donors.

She later visited a makeshift memorial outside the local courthouse, reading the tributes which had been left and placing flowers of her own there to honour the victims.