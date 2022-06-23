Amy Schumer fired her doula because she felt too "vulnerable" to have a "goddess" in her home.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress had enlisted the services of Domino Kirke to assist her throughout her pregnancy with son Gene, now three, and though she grew to view her companion as a "family member", she ultimately decided to ask her to leave shortly after her son was born because she didn't have the "strength" to be gripped by insecurity.

Speaking to actor Penn Badgley - who is married to Domino - on his 'Podcrushed' podcast, she said: "The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to [Domino], after I had Gene, I was recovering from a c-section.

"Domino is like a goddess. She's an actual floating siren around the house. And she's so just lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member.

"And, I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, I can't have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out.

"I just didn't have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, I think you can't come anymore."

Shortly after Amy and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene into the world in May 2019, the 41-year-old comic told fans she had felt very "lucky" to have Domino by her side throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s***.

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f****** warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth,

"What do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.(sic)"