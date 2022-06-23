Niece Waidhofer has died.

The 31-year-old model-and-influencer's body was discovered some time last month after law enforcement officers called to her home in Houston, Texas, to carry out a welfare check, and her family have confirmed she has taken her own life after a "long battle" with mental health issues

Niece's family said in a statement given to TMZ: "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issue.

"She was very open with her followers about her struggles. Even wanting to help followers who also suffered."

But they are keen for Niece to be remembered for more than just her problems.

They added: "Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging.

"While it is so very painful to say goodbye. We take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."

In memory of the model, her loved ones are planning to set up a non-profit organisation called 'Peace from Niece', which will focus on mental health awareness and providing grants to those working on mental illness research.

The confirmation of Niece's passing comes shortly after she concerned fans when she removed almost all of her posts from Instagram, leaving just three posts up.

The most recent was from March and was a selfie with the caption: "Mildly interesting: blonde is actually my natural color, I have been living a lies all these years.(sic)"

One of the other posts was her engagement announcement from 2015, and the other a short video clip of her dancing with her dog.