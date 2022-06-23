The 'Love Island' villa has been perfectly recreated in 'The Sims 4'.

Creator Steph0Sims spent a total of 15 hours building the venue for this year's ITV2 dating reality series, using in-game tools to replicate everything the Islanders are experiencing and viewers are seeing on television including the Beach Hut, the fire pit, balcony, outdoor swimming pool and the communal bedroom.

YouTuber Steph even created The Hideaway for any Sims couple that might want a night alone to WooHoo.

Discussing her process for recreating the Mallorca villa in such astonishing detail, Steph said: "Literally just guessing! Love Island didn’t release any floorplans, so I had to work it out as I went along based on the size of rooms and furniture. Every single object had to be placed individually including all the strip lights on the floor, so I ended up with 15 hours of recorded footage."

Steph decided to make the 'Love Island' villa because she is such a huge fan of the 2022 series on which contestants such as Gemma Owen - the daughter of retired England striker Michael Owen - Danica Taylor, Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti try and find true love.

But there is one Islander that Steph just can't enough of, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, and she intends to make an Ekin-Sim character to inhabit the pixelated villa.

Steph said: "Watching Ekin-su and literally whatever man she is coupled up with sneak around the villa kissing and try to not get caught by others is the only thing I care about. Ekin-su is the main character. Ekin-Sim coming soon!"

Steph says the reason she enjoys 'Love Island' so much is because it has so many similarities to the iconic life simulation game.

She added: "Playing 'The Sims', especially when you let them go wild and do their own thing, literally feels like watching a reality TV show play out right before your eyes. You never know what they’re going to do next and that’s the fun of watching reality TV."

'The Sims 4' players can download the 'Love Island' villa via the in-game community gallery by searching for Steph0Sims. It can be placed on any 64x64 lot, and will cost any household moving 376,520 in Sims currency but requires players to have purchased and downloaded the majority of packs.

'The Sims 4' is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

'Love Island' airs on ITV2 at 9pm and is available via catch up on ITV Hub and Britbox. It airs on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.