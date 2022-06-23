Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo is in "deep pain" one month on from his death.

The 'Goodfellas' actor passed away in his sleep back in May 2022 at the age of 67 and now his fiancee Jacy, 47, - whom he was engaged to from December 2020 until his death - has spoken out on social media to express her grief as she continues to deal with the "unexpected loss."

Alongside a slideshow of photos with Ray, Jacy wrote on Instagram: "It’s hard to believe a month has gone by.

There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss.

I miss him every second of every day."

Ray is survived by his daughter Karsen, 23, - who he has with ex-wife Michelle Grace - but was also stepfather to Jacy's children and the businesswoman went on to explain that her kids are her "hint of light" who help her find "love and laughter" during the difficult time.

She added: "Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade and Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."(sic)

Jacy's post comes just two weeks after Karsen took to Instagram herself to thank followers and fans of her dad for their support since his death.

She wrote: "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."