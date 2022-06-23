Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are like an "old married couple."

The 23-year-old photographer - who is the son of sports legend David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - tied the knot with actress Nicola, 27, back in May 2022 and now his wife has revealed that the pair "never go out."

She said: "Honestly we never go out. Brooklyn makes fun of me because I’ll put on three different face masks in one night. Our happy place is staying in, watching a show, and being with our dogs. We’re like an old married couple!"

Meanwhile, the 'Bates Motel' star - who is the daughter of billionaire financier Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner- opted to stay in the United States following the wedding as opposed to relocating to Brooklyn's native London and admitted that while the pair are unlikely to move back to the UK, it could happen one day.

She said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family.’"

On the wedding day itself - which was attended by Victoria's former bandmate Melanie C as well as superstar tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams - Nicola gushed that she had the "best day" as she was marrying her "best friend" and noted that the guest list was "incredible."

She told Tatler Magazine: "I had the best day. I just kept thinking, 'I’m marrying my best friend. And that’s all that matters.'

"But it was so random. My mother ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me 'I’ve invited them if they want to come.' It’s so incredible - those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever!"

The August issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on Thursday 30th June.

Read the full interview at https://www.tatler.com/article/nicola-peltz-beckham-interview-august-issue-cover-star