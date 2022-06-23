Brad Pitt was "obsessed" with digging for gold at his estate.

The 58-year-old actor was once told that treasure said to be worth millions of dollars was known to be buried under his Château Miraval estate and he spent a year trying to find it before realising it was a ruse.

He said: "I got obsessed! Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all. Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold."

However, the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star - who was married to fellow star Angelina Jolie from 2014 until 2019 and is currently going through a bitter divorce with her - went on to reveal that in the end there was no gold to be found and that the man who had told him about it in the first place was merely after money for an "investment opportunity."

He told the July/August issue of British GQ magazine: "The whole thing was pretty foolish in the end. It was just the hunt that was exciting."

Angelina and the 'Moneyball' actor - who is father Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 as well and 13-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne with his ex-wife - bought the Miraval estate in 2008 for a reported $28.4 million and while the couple developed part of the estate into a successful vineyard, Angelina sold her half amid their ongoing divorce battle back October 2021 and but Brad has claimed that it was an "unlawful" move designed to "inflict harm" on him.