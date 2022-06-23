Joe Exotic is back together with his ex-boyfriend Seth Posey.

The 'Tiger King' star - who is currently doing time after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin and is in the middle of divorce proceedings with ex-husband Dillon - who split from his fiance John Graham last Thursday (16.06.22) and is now said to have stuck up a relationship with former flame Seth.

Autumn Blackledge, the divorce attorney for the 59-year-old reality star said: "Joe is thankful that Seth is back in his life. They are both taking things slowly and just enjoying the time to reconnect."

Joe - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - first met John while they were both behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas, in February 2021 - explained that while prison life is "tough", he believes that he and John were "in love" at one point and he intends to keep in touch with him in the future.

Joe's attorney told ETOnline: "Joe has shared with me that prison is a very tough place to be... you meet all kinds of people in prison and that most are really good. John Graham spent 10 years of his life in prison and Joe states that he would like to believe that they did fall in love.

Joe will continue to have a close relationship with his son and some members of John’s family. He has nothing bad to say about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life. "

Autumn added that Joe - who is currently serving 21 years in prison and dated Seth for a matter of months towards the end of 2021 - just wants to be "happy" and wants to "go home" as soon as possible.

She added: "Now that a very special man has come back, [Joe] just wants to be happy and, for God’s sake, to go home."