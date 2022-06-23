Nick Cannon has wished his late son Zen a "happy heavenly birthday".

The 41-year-old comedian - whose son died of brain cancer aged just five months back in December 2021 - took to Instagram with Zen's mother Alyssa Scott to pay tribute to the tragic tot on Thursday (23.06.22) on what would have been his first birthday.

In a joint post, the former couple wrote: "Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions, I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out 'it’s not suppose to be like this.' In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH."(sic)

The former Nickelodeon star and talk show host - who is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, five-year-old son Golden, 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 12-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion from four different relationships and is currently expecting another child with model Bre Tiesi - previously explained that he feels "guilty" that he was unable to bond with Zen in the way he has been able to with his other children.

He said: "One thing that keeps me up at night, there's this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn't get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen. That I have other children even in a similar age that I was like, 'OK, I'm guilty that I'm not there every day. I'm guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give so much."