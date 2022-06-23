Nick Cannon wishes late son Zen a happy 'heavenly' birthday

© BANG Media International

Tags

Nick Cannon has wished his late son Zen a "happy heavenly birthday".

The 41-year-old comedian - whose son died of brain cancer aged just five months back in December 2021 - took to Instagram with Zen's mother Alyssa Scott to pay tribute to the tragic tot on Thursday (23.06.22) on what would have been his first birthday.

In a joint post, the former couple wrote: "Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions, I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out 'it’s not suppose to be like this.' In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH."(sic)

The former Nickelodeon star and talk show host - who is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, five-year-old son Golden, 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 12-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion from four different relationships and is currently expecting another child with model Bre Tiesi - previously explained that he feels "guilty" that he was unable to bond with Zen in the way he has been able to with his other children.

He said: "One thing that keeps me up at night, there's this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn't get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen. That I have other children even in a similar age that I was like, 'OK, I'm guilty that I'm not there every day. I'm guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give so much."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend