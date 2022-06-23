Brooklyn Beckham has been getting business tips from Nicola Peltz' dad.

The 23-year-old photographer tied the knot with actress Nicola, 27, - who is the daughter of billionaire financier Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner - back in May and since launching his new career as a chef has turned to his father-in-law for advice.

Nicola said: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, “What do you think about this?” I love watching him learn from my dad.'"

Brooklyn - who is the son of footballing legend David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - had previously tried to follow in his father's footsteps but was dropped Arsenal’s youth team before his 16th birthday and tried his hand at modelling before starting up 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' on Facebook Watch.

Nicola told Tatler Magazine: "Brooklyn felt ‘a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it. Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love."

Meanwhile, 'Bates Hotel' star Nicola explained that when it comes to her own career, she inherited her work ethic from her father but was told by her parents she could only chase after a career in acting if she could handle rejection.

She said: "[My dad always told me] 'Someone will always be prettier, more talented – you always find competition in that area – but no one should be a harder worker than you'. I didn’t love school, the only thing I loved about it was my drama class. When I said I wanted to do acting as a career my parents said, 'The only way we’ll support you is if you do not allow the rejection to upset you.'"

