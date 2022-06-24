Khloe Kardashian says that "being organised" is a huge "turn-on".

The 37-year-old reality star - who has often shown off her well-styled kitchen to her 255 million Instagram followers - was appearing on the YouTube series ' Hot Ones' when host Sean Evans described her pantry is the "most impressive" he had ever seen.

Khloe replied: "I don't know if you're flirting with me but that's the best flirting you could ever give me. Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you're gonna get after this, ok? I love a good organised anything. It's a big turn-on for me. Keep talking organisation and I'm good to go!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloe - who shot to fame alongside her famous family on the hit reality show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' back in 2007 - admitted that because she has been involved in television for so long, she can tell when things have been "faked" for the sake of TV.

She said: "I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to like, reshoot audio or if like, a phone call is faked. And not that those things didn't happen but sometimes they didn't catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out. So I understand that a lot of it might be really how it was, but they might just have to redo something or transition to things."

When it comes to her love life 'The Kardashians' star - who is mother to four-year-old True with NBA star Tristan Thompson - recently denied that she is now dating another basketball player after rumours began to circulate.

She wrote on Instagram: "Definitely NOT True!!! I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile!" (sic)"

However, following her post, the blonde beauty was said to now be seeing a private equity investor introduced to her by her older sister Kim and reportedly went on a date with him on Saturday (19.06.22).

A source said: "Khloe is feeling really good with her new mystery man!"