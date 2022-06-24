Maya Vander has quit 'Selling Sunset'.

The 40-year-old star - who opened up earlier this week about suffering a miscarriage, just six months after a stillbirth – has decided against renewing her contract on the Netflix reality series, and she is now looking forward to focusing on her family and her real estate group.

Maya - who has kids Aiden, three, and Elle, two, with her husband Dave - wrote on her Instagram Stories: "So... I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination [prayer emoji]

"I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!

"The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore.

"Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.

"I am so grateful to @netflix.. Adam, Skyler and of course Jason for such a great run! Now... let's get an Emmy (sic)"

Maya owns real estate agent team Maya Vander Group, and her real estate licence has now been transferred from The Oppenheim Group - which was co-founded by 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim - to Compass.

She also told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I decided to not execute my contract.

"I love the show, and it was great, but I’m excited to focus on the Miami real estate market.

"I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot. The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida."

Earlier this week, Maya opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessings and I am so lucky to be their mother!

"They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don't take things for granted (sic)"