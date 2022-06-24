Amazon could run out of workers in the US by 2024.

That is according to a leaked internal memo, which suggests that the online retail giant is in danger of churning through the available labour pool in the next two years.

The memo - which was first reported by Recode - reads: "If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labour supply in the US network by 2024."

Amazon has a huge turnover of staff, with the company losing around three percent of its staff per week prior to the pandemic. This is significantly more than many other industries and highlights the extent of Amazon's concerns.

The company previously claimed that a high turnover of staff wasn't a bad thing, suggesting that long-term employees could lead to a "march to mediocrity".

But last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced plans to do things differently, explaining that the company wants to become "earth’s best employer and earth’s safest place to work".

In a letter to shareholders, Bezos said: "Despite what we’ve accomplished, it’s clear to me that we need a better vision for our employees’ success. We have always wanted to be earth’s most customer-centric company. We won’t change that. It’s what got us here. But I am committing us to an addition. We are going to be earth’s best employer and earth’s safest place to work."