Billie Eilish has used her backstage rider at the Glastonbury Festival to ban single-use plastics to keep her area fully sustainable.

The pop star is due to headline the legendary UK festival in Somerset, England on Friday (24.06.22) and The Sun has revealed her rider which states she only wants to use reusable or compostable products - and has asked for locally sourced vegan snacks.

A source told the publication's Bizarre column: "She is one of the biggest stars on the planet and knows she can use her platform for good and to encourage change.

“The climate and sustainability have been top of her agenda for a while so when it comes to life on the road and her rider, it’s all as clean as possible."

The 20-year-old singer will make history when she takes to the fabled Pyramid stage as the event's youngest ever headline act.

Billie recently called her performance a "once in a lifetime opportunity." Speaking in an interview on Apple Music 1, she explained: "I'm constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing.

“But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you’re like: ‘Why would you choose me?’ But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever.”

The 'Bad Guy' star previously performed at Glastonbury back in 2019, and admitted at the time she had no idea how important it was to be singing there.

Billie said: "I ignorantly didn’t know how big of a deal it was. You know, most festivals feel like the same thing - but getting to Glastonbury did not feel like a normal festival."