Bella Hadid has launched her own NFT collection.

The 25-year-old model has always been fascinated by the "NFT craze" and she's now decided to launch her own NFT platform, called CY-B3LLA.

Bella - who is one of the world's most famous models - shared: "Over quarantine, my dream was to be a full gamer girl and play other people.

"When the NFT craze came, I was genuinely curious about what that community looked like. It went from gaming - me wanting to create this cool avatar and be in that universe and connect with people - to this."

Bella relished the experience of creating art out of her own image.

The catwalk star underwent a 3-D scan in order to create the NFTs.

She told Vogue: "There were probably 200 cameras surrounding me and I stood in the middle and changed my shape so it got all these different parts of my body, different versions of my facial expressions, fingers, toes. We wanted it to be very realistic."

Despite this, Bella understands why some people remain suspicious of NFTs.

She said: "Where that scepticism comes from is the people who just want to have a money grab.

"To me, it’s so much bigger than that. I want it to be a collective. It’s not a one-stop shop - this is a real passion. I want to be used as a vessel for communication and respect and love."