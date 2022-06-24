Elon Musk's daughter has legally changed her name to reflect her new gender identity and cut all ties with her father.

The Tesla and Space X billionaire's 18-year-old girl's birth name was Xavier Alexander Musk, however, she now identifies as a trans woman and wishes to not be associated with her father.

And on Thursday (23.06.22), she was granted the name change by the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She will now go by Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mom Justine Wilson's maiden name.

Her gender has also been changed to female, and TMZ reports that a new birth certificate will be issued shortly.

Vivian's petition filed to the court in April read: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Elon is yet to comment on his daughter's name change.

Although Elon insists he "absolutely supports" transgender people, he struggles with preferred pronouns.

In 2020, he tweeted: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."

He'd also caused outrage when he posted that "pronouns suck", with many branding the tweet transphobic.

The businessman has seven children in total.

His youngest two with pop singer Grimes have bizarre names, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl, who are two years old and six months old, respectively.

Elon also has Griffin, 18, and Damian, Saxon and Kai, all 16, with Justine.

