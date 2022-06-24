Tesla's new factories in Germany and America are "losing billions of dollars".

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, has confirmed that the company is losing money at the factories because of battery shortages and supply chain issues in China.

The billionaire businessman - who is currently in the process of trying to buy Twitter - said: "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire."

Tesla's China operation has been damaged by COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.

In an interview with the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, Musk said: "There's a ton of expense and hardly any output."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Musk admitted to having a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

The billionaire also noted that Tesla needs to cut about ten percent of jobs at the company.

Carsten Brzeski, the global head of macroeconomic research at Dutch bank ING, said at the time: "Musk’s bad feeling is shared by many people.

"But we are not talking about global recession. We expect a cooling of the global economy towards the end of the year. The US will cool off, while China and Europe are not going to rebound."