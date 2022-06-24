Selena Gomez thinks "all the people that love" Britney Spears were at her wedding.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star was among the guests when the 'Toxic' hitmaker tied the knot with Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, earlier this month, and though none of the bride's immediate family were in attendance, Selena insisted the 40-year-old pop star's happiness had to come first.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think it was a day for love, and I want nothing more than happiness, and for her.

"I think it was all the people that loved her, and that was all that matters."

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the wedding by the likes of Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Madonna, and pictures shared by Britney of her starry guests have inspired a host of memes.

And though Selena hasn't seen them, she loves the idea of the viral pictures.

Asked if she has spotted any of the memes, she laughed and said: "I haven't, no."

While it was reported before the wedding that Britney's parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears - who are divorced - and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears had not been invited, it was believed her brother Bryan would be among the guests.

However, after her sibling's partner, Amber Lynn Conklin, claimed Bryan had missed the wedding to attend his daughter's graduation, the 'Gimme More' hitmaker insisted she had never asked him to be there in the first place.

It came after Amber shared a snap of Bryan and his daughter Lexie from a previous relationship and commented: "Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation [and] we couldn’t help the timings ... Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter.

"So sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage ... (sic)"

In a stinging post, Britney then wrote: "You were never invited to my wedding ... so why even respond ??? (sic)"