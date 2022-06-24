Anne Hathaway's sense of style is "so influenced" by working with Patricia Field on 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

The 39-year-old actress portrayed a fashion magazine assistant in the 2006 movie and she learned a lot about how to pull an outfit together from watching the legendary stylist create the costumes for the film.

Asked by Michael Kors which outfit she wore in the movie that was more like herself than her character, Andy, she replied: "It’s a chicken-and-egg question, because what I think of as my style is so influenced by getting to work with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together.

"But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it."

The 'WeCrashed' star has had some fashion mishaps in the past and recalled how she once accidentally exposed her breasts on the red carpet because she hadn't realised her dress was see-through.

Anne was disappointed that no one pointed out her mistake as she would have done the same for someone else.

Asked by Marc Jacobs for Interview magazine which of her past outfits she would erase if she could, she said: "Marc Jacobs, I love you and I love your wickedness.

"There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra.

"It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naive.

"I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it.

"And so I would erase that, just because it sucked."