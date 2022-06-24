Sarah Jessica Parker finds sunglasses "helpful" when she's running errands and doesn't have time to get glammed up.

The 'And Just Like That...' actress - who has kids James, 19, and Marion and Tabitha, 13, with husband Matthew Broderick - doesn't have time for a beauty routine when she isn't working so just puts on a pair of shades if there's a chance she might get photographed by paparazzi.

She said: "I don't have a beauty routine when I'm leaving the house to run errands—I'm a mom! There's just no freaking way. I love sunglasses, especially wraparounds because that's what my mom wore growing up.

"I can't carve out more time getting ready just because I might get photographed on the street. So sunglasses can be really helpful."

When she does have time for glam, the 57-year-old star loves a smokey eye, but admitted she isn't very good at contouring or applying her foundation herself.

She told Elle.com: "I love a smokey eye, and I have forever.

"I don't know how to contour, I don't know to apply good base makeup, but I can do a smokey eye and it just works on me. It makes me feel good, which was why I wore it for the 'And Just Like That...' premiere. I used a Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick, that's what makes it easy."

The actress thinks she looks "awful" in lipstick.

Discussing a 1991 red carpet look at the 'For The Boys' premiere, she said: "My natural hair texture is wavy, but if I use a diffuser I can give it the power to be curly like this—a diffuser gives my hair ten times the power it has alone.

"I'm not a lipstick girl, I think I look awful with it on. This was a lip liner from either Clinique or an Estée Lauder. In the '80s, we felt enormous pride if we could do our lips without a mirror, which I could do. I don't like this look on me."