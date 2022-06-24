‘No Man’s Sky’ will not be released on Nintendo Switch until October.

The game’s developer Hello Games has announced that the game will now drop on October 7 - the same day that a physical edition for the PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase after the digital edition was released in 2020 for the Sony console - for the hand-held device.

Nintendo first outlined their intentions to bring out a version for their device at a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this year and their plans to bring it out by summer 2022.

Their announcement preview read: “Embark on an epic voyage across the galaxy as you scavenge for resources, craft tools, and fight to survive in an infinite procedurally generated universe when No Man’s Sky lands on Nintendo Switch this summer.”

After they revealed their plans to push back the date, Sean Murray, the founder of the game’s developer said: “I think folks are going to be blown away when they finally get to play this game on such a tiny device.

“It really is an entire universe in the palm of your hand. It has been a huge undertaking, but a very rewarding one for our small team, and I’m really proud of the result.”

Following its debut, ‘No Man’s Sky’ garnered a mixed bag of reviews - despite the huge marketing hype - but has gone to find a big and loyal fanbase after various upgrades after the initial offering.

After going through 20 in six years, the edition formatted for the Switch is said to include everything that was possible and applicable to be crammed in from those updates, as well as continuous updates in the future delivering new content.”

In 2020, Sean revealed they were in the midst of a new project “a huge ambitious game like ‘No Man’s Sky’” but gave little away as to what.