SEGA is launching a new shooter game, ‘HYENAS’ next year.

They have teamed up with the developer Creative Assembly to create a dystopian game centred in a world where billionaires have escaped to Mars and have taken with them their greed and love of destructive excess for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC in 2023.

Players need to form a team of Hyenas - made up of a gang of perfectly mish-mashed armed outcasts from the slum village of Taint - to fight them and their army standard defence mechanisms in their Martian palaces.

Developers want to get “understanding” what their players want to “experience”.

David Nicholson, the game’s executive producer said: "We believe the key to modern shooter success is understanding what players want to see and where they want to take their experience. We know we've got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us. To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think, right up front and early. If you're in, we want to take you along for the ride. That's why after today's announcement, we're also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests."

It is a quest brimming with space piracy, combat and lots of chances for drama stealing back the stuff stolen from planet Earth.

SEGA have already come out against including pay to win mechanics but it will have Panini sticker albums, a SEGA Mega Drive and PEZ dispensers.