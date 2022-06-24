Jessie James Decker has detailed her "internal struggles" in a candid message about her battle with anxiety and depression.

The 'Should Have Known Better' star has opened up about her mental health issues in an emotional note posted on Instagram, admitting she's spent several years suffering as her confidence and self-esteem plummeted while she also battled with her "body image".

In the note, she wrote: "It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

She added: "I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence. It's been a little worse lately where I just break down and cry. I have been battling some body image issues and I ... probably always have."

Jessie went on to explain she's gone through some "family issues" and struggled with internet trolling during that difficult time - and it was so bad she considered quitting music.

She wrote: "I'm ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear."

The singer also revealed having to cancel a tour after coming down with COVID-19 sent her into another spiral of depression.

However, Jessie concluded by insisting she wanted to share her problems in the hope that being honest will help her "heal through this".

She added that she's "working through it" and insisted any follower going through similar issues should know they are "not alone".

Jessie is married to former American football player Eric Decker and they are parents to three children.