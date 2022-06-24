Addison Rae has "grown into" her sense of style.

The 21-year-old social media sensation barely recognises herself in photos from just a few years ago because she has changed a lot and had more experiences that have shaped the person she is today.

She said: "Looking at pictures of myself from two years ago, I’m like: I don’t know her.

"I’ve grown into my style a lot the past few years, and as I’m getting older and experiencing more of life and different people, I’m discovering more things that I like and that inspire me."

The 'He's All That' star feels more comfortable with her body now than she used to, and finding her style has been part of that.

She explained in an interview with Elle: "I feel really comfortable with myself and my body now, but that’s obviously something I’ve had to work on and learn how to do.

"Because it’s really hard to love the things about yourself that maybe people don’t want you to love.

"Learning how to style my body type and understanding what looks good and feels good on me has been a big thing.

"Every body is so different, so something that looks great on someone else might not look the same on me. And that’s fine. It’s about finding things you love, but in a way that makes you feel the most confident – and making it your own."

Addison has a number of stars who she looks to for style inspiration, with Angelina Jolie at the top of her list.

She gushed: "One of my favourite people in the world is Angelina Jolie. I love her so much, everything she does – if I met her in real life I just wouldn't know what to say. She’s so enticing and mysterious.

"Monica Bellucci has also been a really big style influence for me recently. I love her classic looks: classy, but a little bit edgy.

"And Kate Moss, obviously, even though our body types are a little different."