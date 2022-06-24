Khloe Kardashian has admitted some scenes in reality TV shows aren't real as they have to be reshot due to technical problems.

The 37-year-old telly star has appeared in numerous fly-on-the-wall shows over the years including 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and the family's latest series 'The Kardashians' - and she has now opened up about the filming process and admitted some shots have to be recreated later if there have been sound issues.

During an appearance on YouTube talk show 'Hot Ones', Khloe was asked if she notices editing mishaps on reality shows and she replied: "Definitely".

Khloe then explained: "It's not that those things didn't happen, but sometimes they didn't catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out.

"I understand that a lot of (the scenes) really might be how it was, but they might just have to redo something or transition to things. I'm really aware of those things."

Khloe also acknowledged that many fans pick up on mistakes even if they are "super minor".

Her comments come after viewers recently called out the Kardashian family over a scene in their new show which appeared to have been filmed months after the incident was supposed to have taken place.

During the final episode of 'The Kardashians', the family were seen talking about Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson and the news he had fathered a child with another woman last year.

Many fans were convinced it was filmed months later as Kourtney Kardashian had been seen wearing the same outfit in January.

In a post on Reddit, one eagle-eyed viewer wrote: "The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit.

"Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged."

Khloe''s on/off romance with Tristan came to an end after the sports star admitted to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in late 2021.

Maralee gave birth to her son Theo in December and Tristan later confirmed the paternity on social media as he apologised to Khloe for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"