Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a powerful message to Glastonbury-goers, urging them to join the war-torn country in "defending freedom" amid the Russian invasion.

The video message was aired on a giant screen at the festival in Somerset, South West England, just before The Libertines played The Other Stage on Friday morning (24.06.22).

Zelenskyy vowed that "we will not let Russia’s war break us" as he addressed the festival, which is associated with the peace and love movement.

He said: "Greetings Glastonbury. The festival resumes this year after a two-year break, the pandemic has put on hold lives of the millions of people around the world, but has not broken.

"We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.

"But we will not let Russia’s war break us, we want to stop the war before it ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America – they are all under threat now. That is why I turn to you for support Glastonbury the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.

"Time is priceless and every day is measured in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end.

"Prove that freedom always wins. Slava Ukraine."

Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining Glastonbury 2022.

The festival is back for the first time since 2019 after it was forced to shut its gates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.