Beanie Feldstein is engaged to marry her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts after three years together.

The 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' star shared the happy news after Bonnie got down on one knee at a special proposal party she'd organised which was attended by family and friends including the actress' brother Jonah Hill.

Beanie went public with the news by sharing a picture of the special moment on social media which showed the proposal and she captioned the snap: "I do, bon."

She added in an Instagram Story: "You make me happier than I knew was possible. I love you."

The image showed 31-year-old Bonnie down on one knee holding up a ring as Beanie, 28, looked open-mouthed with shock.

The happy couple are believed to have met on the set of 2019 film 'How to Build a Girl'.

Bonnie works behind the scenes in the movie industry and was listed as a co-producer on the film.

Beanie previously opened up about their romance in an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, admitting she wasn't particularly interested in relationships until she met Bonnie.

She explained: "It just wasn’t something I thought about or craved ... (The I met Bonnie and) 'Whoa! Now I get it ... I get why people write songs.”

Beanie added: "Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she’s a woman. That’s not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn’t just women in general; it was her specifically."

She later opened up about her sexuality in an interview with People.com, saying: "For me in my life it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature. It doesn't mean I don't love my girlfriend, it's just part of who I am."