Ezra Miller has been accused of housing three children on a gun-filled farm in Vermont.

The Hollywood actor is hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three kids - who range in age from 12 months old to five years old - on his farm, according to a father from Hawaii, who claims that the property is filled with firearms and marijuana.

The unnamed father told Rolling Stone magazine: "I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the world to me."

The dad has also accused Miller, 29 - who identifies as gender non-binary - of paying for the women and her kids to fly to the north-eastern state in the US after meeting them in Hawaii earlier this year.

Rolling Stone has reviewed video footage from the house in April and observed that there are "at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals".

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that the 12-month-old baby even managed to get hold of a bullet on the farm and put it in their mouth.

However, the unnamed mom has tried to ease fears for the safety of her kids, saying that Miller has created a relaxing and "nurturing" environment for them.

The mom-of-three explained that Ezra is likely to keep firearms for "self-defence purposes" only, and that they're out of the reach of her kids.

She said: "[Miller] may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in … My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

Court documents show that the mom pursued one domestic abuse case against the dad in 2021. However, the case collapsed when they both failed to appear in court.

The father - who has denied the allegations made against him - filed a domestic abuse case against the mother in April.

The case centred on the mother's decision to take their children out of the state, but it hasn't yet reached a conclusion.

Earlier this month, the parents of an 18-year-old activist alleged that Miller groomed their child from a young age.

The parents also accused Miller of "cult-like behaviour".

A judge subsequently issued protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court. However, court documents show that it "cannot locate or serve" the order because Miller's whereabouts remain unknown.

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' actor has also deleted his Instagram account the amid recent controversy.