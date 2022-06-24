Natalie Imbruglia feels "shy" about her body.

The actress-turned-singer's sense of style has always been distinctly different to that of fellow Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, and Natalie admits that her dad has played a big role in shaping her attitude.

The 47-year-old star - who, like Kylie, previously appeared on the Australian soap 'Neighbours' - told The Sun newspaper: "I would wear hotpants if I had Kylie’s butt but I’m really kind of shy in that way.

"That’s probably my dad’s fault. When I was younger he’d always say, ‘You’re not wearing that, that skirt’s too short’."

Natalie shot to global stardom in the 90s with her chart-topping hit 'Torn'.

And she now looks back on the decade with a lot of fondness.

She said: "It’s really wonderful to think what I lived through and the music that was around at the time, or my music, might have an effect on younger generations.

"Does that mean I’m vintage?"

Natalie struggled to repeat her early successes in the music industry. But, on reflection, she actually doesn't have any regrets about her career arc.

She explained: "I didn’t have an income for a long time.

"My profile dropped off and so did my bank balance, and that was the best thing that ever happened to me.

"I was forced to struggle, which is a normal, healthy part of growing up. I hadn’t gone through that."

Meanwhile, Natalie previously admitted she doesn't attach too much importance to fame.

The singer also insisted that happiness comes from "inside".

She said: "I know it's transient and I don't put a lot of weight on it because it's not who I am.

"There's a misconception that if you're famous then you feel good. It doesn't work like that. There might be some perks to the job, but happiness is something that's inside yourself."