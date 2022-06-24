David Spade delighted a loyal Burger King employee by giving him $5,000 to recognise his 27 years of service after the company handed him a mediocre gift bag.

Kevin Ford became a viral sensation after revealing he'd worked for Burger King at the Las Vegas airport for 27 years without missing a single day and in return he was given a bag which contained bits including a Starbucks reusable cup, a bag of Reese's, two pens and a movie ticket.

After Kevin set up a Gofundme page, he was thrilled to discover a very large tip from the 'Rules of Engagement' actor but didn't believe it was real until he saw Instagram messages from the man himself.

According to TMZ.com, David wrote: "Keep up the good work. 27 yrs" and Kevin responded: "Holy s**t dude!!! Cannot Believe This!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH For even Watching the Video! I Love You My Brother!!! Much Love and God Bless ... I think might be able to take a Day Off ..."

The actor then wrote: "Wait till year 30" and Kevin concluded by thanking him again: "Damn, Are You One Of My Managers??? Thank You Again Sir, Your the Best,Have A Great Day ...”

Kevin previously went public with his Burger King gift bag, telling TMZ.com the lacklustre presents must be due to cut backs.

He said: "It's a great company, you know, I've been there 27 years. But like most big corporations, they've kind of lost touch with their workers, and through Covid and whatever, they started cutting out programs ..."

Kevin went on: "We used to get cheques for 20 years, and that's what I actually thought that movie ticket was.

"I was like 'hey, they finally gave me my card', and then I saw it was not even two movie tickets – it was one.

"So I was like 'This is just too much', and (it seemed) it was just stuff they had laying around that they put together."