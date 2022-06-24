Selma Blair is fronting a disability friendly make-up line.

The Multiple Sclerosis sufferer, 50, has been named chief creative officer of GUIDE Beauty founder Terri Bryant’s business, which produces products designed to be used by people stricken with dexterity, movement or mobility challenges.

Mum-of-one Blair said its range – which feature a gold ring held between the fingers as an extension of the hand – were game changers for someone with her condition.

She said: “When I first held the GUIDE Wand, I immediately felt more confident than I ever had with a traditional pencil liner and found myself looking forward to doing my own makeup for the first time in a long time.”

Bryant was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease following a loss of dexterity in her hand and, determined to continue her beauty work, she founded GUIDE Beauty in 2020 to help makeup remain accessible for everyone.

Blair added about their connection: “Upon meeting Terri, we bonded instantly over our mutual love of makeup and its ability to transform a face and a day.”

The ‘Legally Blonde’ actress, who announced her MS diagnosis in 2018, has made it one of her missions to raise awareness for sufferers of the condition and all disabilities.

In her GUIDE role she will “help the brand to accelerate its mission to expand inclusivity in the world of beauty through thoughtful, universally designed products for everyone”, according to a press release.

Bryant added: “We had an instant connection when we met. Our love of creating, expression and community created a synergy that we want to share with the world.

“As we were designing the ‘Shadow Palette’ and as we continue to dream up new products it feels more like playing with makeup than traditional product development.

“We want everyone to have that feeling. Not only do we have fun together, we want to share our larger purpose of people feeling and being considered in the cosmetics and beauty space.”