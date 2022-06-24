Jimmy Page is being allowed to cut back one of the giant trees at his £3 million mansion weeks after his neighbour Robbie Williams was denied the right to carry out similar pruning.

The Led Zeppelin veteran, 78, and the ex-Take That singer, 48, have been at war for years over Williams’ plans to build a huge basement under his mansion.

It was revealed in April Williams lost a planning fight to drastically cut back a protected 80ft tall Robinia tree at his £17.5 million home.

But Page has had more luck with council officials after he applied to trim an outsize bay tree in the front garden of his Grade I-listed mansion in West London.

His permission includes the go-ahead to “reduce and shape” a crown of his ornamental tree by up to one metre.

The ‘Stairway to Heaven’ guitarist was forced to wait for permission as he is subject to a ‘Tree Preservation Order’ as his property sits in a conservation area.

It was given the green light by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea officials who passed it as “routine” maintenance.

Director of ‘Planning and Place’ at the council, Amanda Reid, warned about the work: “No works should take place on Sundays and noisy operations unless essential should be avoided on Saturdays.”

MailOnline revealed in April the same council officer refused 48-year-old ‘Angels’ singer Williams’ application to cut back the height of his Robinia tree to one metre.

He argued it was suffering rot and damaging his garden, but the council refused permission for the work as he had not provided evidence of its “extent of decay”.

Williams, who shares four children with wife Ayda Field, 43, has been at loggerheads with Page after he moved next to the rocker’s Gothic pad in 2013.

He upset Page by drawing up plans to construct an “iceberg-basement” at his Grade II-listed house that would feature an indoor pool and gym.

Williams was finally given permission for the work in 2019, and Page complained in April the same year about an application by another neighbour to build four air-conditioning units at his £12.8 million mansion – an objection lost by the guitarist.