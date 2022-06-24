Katie Price is facing court again in two weeks on yet another speeding charge.

The ex-glamour model, 43, escaped being jailed on Friday (24.06.22) but will have to deal with more legal strife after she was allegedly caught driving over the 60mph speed limit in a BMW close to her so-called “mucky mansion” home in Horsham, West Sussex.

It comes after she appeared at Lewes crown court to be sentenced on Friday over a text she sent her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancée in which she branded her a “gutter s***”.

She was supposed to appear in court over her latest alleged driving offence two months ago but it was postponed, and she will now answer it in a fortnight.

Alongside being charged with speeding, Price – formerly known as Jordan – is accused of failing to give information to police when asked following a driving offence.

She is set to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 5, but the charge means she will not be facing a prison term.

The alleged offence came only 11 days after she flipped her car in a drink-drive smash on September 28.

The mum-of-five, engaged to 32-year-old Carl Woods – was also soon back in trouble with the law for flouting a restraining order after shared a “vile and nasty” message aimed at Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Instead of being handed a prison sentence, Price was given a 18-month community order, 170 hours unpaid work and £1,500 costs.

Her ex-husband Hayler, 35, said he was “incredibly disappointed” after Price avoided jail as he

had been told Price faced five years behind bars over the text.

A statement released on behalf of Hayler and Penticost said: “We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”