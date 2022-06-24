Katie Price being hauled back to court in two weeks on yet another speeding charge

Katie Price is facing court again in two weeks on yet another speeding charge.

The ex-glamour model, 43, escaped being jailed on Friday (24.06.22) but will have to deal with more legal strife after she was allegedly caught driving over the 60mph speed limit in a BMW close to her so-called “mucky mansion” home in Horsham, West Sussex.

It comes after she appeared at Lewes crown court to be sentenced on Friday over a text she sent her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancée in which she branded her a “gutter s***”.

She was supposed to appear in court over her latest alleged driving offence two months ago but it was postponed, and she will now answer it in a fortnight.

Alongside being charged with speeding, Price – formerly known as Jordan – is accused of failing to give information to police when asked following a driving offence.

She is set to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 5, but the charge means she will not be facing a prison term.

The alleged offence came only 11 days after she flipped her car in a drink-drive smash on September 28.

The mum-of-five, engaged to 32-year-old Carl Woods – was also soon back in trouble with the law for flouting a restraining order after shared a “vile and nasty” message aimed at Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Instead of being handed a prison sentence, Price was given a 18-month community order, 170 hours unpaid work and £1,500 costs.

Her ex-husband Hayler, 35, said he was “incredibly disappointed” after Price avoided jail as he

had been told Price faced five years behind bars over the text.

A statement released on behalf of Hayler and Penticost said: “We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

