Sarah Jessica Parker is begging fans to stop viewing her as brave for revealing her grey hair.

The ‘Sex and the City’ actress, 57, made headlines about her silver mane when photos were released last summer of her dining with a friend with undyed locks.

She told Allure: “It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having grey hair.

“I was like, ‘Please, please applaud someone else’s courage on something!’”

The mum-of-three, who has son James, 19, and 13-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha with 60-year-old ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actor husband Matthew Broderick, is spokeswoman for beauty range RoC’s #LookForwardProject, which aims to get women to experience “joy about living” as they age.

Parker told InStyle and Allure she is convinced females’ stress over growing older stems from misogyny.

She added: “I think the anxiety is legitimate and well-placed because there is such a huge amount of focus and attention on women and ageing.”

Parker pointed out presenter Andy Cohen, 54, didn’t hit headlines for sporting grey hair in images of the pair sitting together.

She said he “has a full head of beautiful grey hair... but no one mentioned him, sitting right next to me”.

Parker insisted: “I’m not angry, it’s just an observation.”

She added she has a growing list of things that have improved with her age, adding: “We spend so much time talking about the accumulation of time spent adding up in wrinkles, and it’s the weirdest thing that we don’t say it adds up to being better at your job, better as a friend, better as a daughter, better as a partner, better as a caregiver, better as a sister.

“I meet women all the time and I'm like, ‘You are beautiful’. I could stare at them a million years.

“But I guarantee it has nothing to do with whether they’re 18 or 78.”