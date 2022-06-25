Billie Eilish told her Glastonbury fans to scream away their anxieties during her history making headline slot.

The 20-year-old – who became the youngest solo performer to play the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (24.06.22) – made the call during a sweary set.

She also despaired over the Supreme Court’s reversal of 1973’s landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which now outlaws abortion for millions of women in the US.

The singer called it a “dark day” for America while strumming a guitar and added: “I’m just going to say that, because I can’t say anything else now.”

She yelled at the crowd about using screaming to exorcise their mental anxieties: “So here’s what I want you to do – whatever’s going on in your mind, something you’re wasting time worrying about, something you can’t just get the f*** out of your head – I want you to f****** flail around, and scream and stomp.

“I want you to feel loose and free and don’t give a f*** about anything else but this moment.

“I want you to think about the thing that’s p****** you off and I want you to scream at it.”

While bouncing up and down, Eilish added: “To practise feeling free and loose I want you to just flop around – for real, just flop out your limbs – bounce, just bounce, just little hops.”

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer also told the crowd she had three rules for her gigs: “Don’t be an a******,

do not judge anyone out here – no judgements – and, number three – have fun b****.”

It comes after she said she feared she would bomb at Glastonbury if she over-thought her performance.

She told Matt Wilkinson’s ‘Glastonbury Special’ on Apple Music 1 on Monday (20.06.22): “With this kind of thing, which is doing this kind of show and headlining and with all the pressure of it, it’s like, if you overthink it, you might bomb.

“So I try to keep myself as composed as possible. But if I do think about it, it’s like the coolest that I’ve ever heard. I mean, Glastonbury. Come on. It’s so cool. So I’m very, very geeked, very excited.”