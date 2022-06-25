Maddy Brum is recovering after being hit by a car travelling at 30mph.

The 19-year-old – propelled to fame by featuring in the second season of Netflix’s reality show ‘Cheer’, which follows Texas-based cheerleading squad Navarro – was crossing the road when she was struck, landing her in hospital and leaving her feeling “blessed” to be alive.

Alongside a photograph of her in an ER bed posted Thursday (23.06.22), she said on Instagram she felt lucky to have escaped more severe injuries when she was hit while out with her friends.

She added: “I’m feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort. Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a cross walk, where a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph. Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body.

“Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends. Thank you to @cheertourofficial for helping me at the hospital, as well as getting an orthopaedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.”

The cheerleader insisted she would go ahead with the ongoing ‘Cheer’ national tour of the US, adding: “I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love.”

Until her full recovery, Brum’s place on the tour is being filled by fellow Navarro cheerleader Deidra Lizette.

She paid tribute to her colleague by adding: “Thank you @deidraa_lizette for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while I’m recovering. I love you all! Thank you.”

Brum’s ‘Cheer’ teammates and her fans rushed to send well-wishes, with Gabi Butler saying on Instagram: “I love you, Madison! I got them guardian angels around you!”

Navarro coach Monica Aldama commented: “I’m so thankful it wasn’t worse! I love you!”