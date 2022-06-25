'General Hospital' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' were the big winners at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The long-running soap opera took home five awards and was crowned Outstanding Daytime Drama Series for the 11th time at Friday night's (24.06.22) ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California.

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series (Actress) went to Kelly Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, while her co-star Jeff Kober (Cyrus Renault) nabbed the male counterpart.

Nicholas Chavez, 20, claimed Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine.

The show also picked up Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

'American Idol' album Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show beat off stiff competition to be named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, her rivals included 'The Drew Barrymore Show', 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' and 'Today Show With Hoda and Jenna'.

History was made when Mishael Morgan became the first black female actress to win Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

The 40-year-old star won the accolade for her role as Amanda Sinclair on CBS' 'The Young and the Restless', which she joined in 2013.

Mishael received a standing ovation and gave an empowering speech.

She said: “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honuored regardless of the colour of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.

“Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

She added: “I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home.

“They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left right and centre and I am so honoured to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together.”

The 2022 Daytime Emmys winners list:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy!

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital