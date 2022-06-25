One in three Brits turns to social media for a daily dose of positivity.

That is according to new research from Opinion Matters, on behalf of Sky Mobile, which found that animal videos and memes rank among the most smile-inducing content for Brits.

Vanessa King, an expert on positive psychology, said: "What we consume online impacts how we feel.

"Even small positive mood boosts can make a difference. And these don't just feel good, science shows these can add up - for example, helping us be more open to others, more flexible in our thinking, better at creative problem solving."

Some 56 percent of Brits love to use their smartphones to seek out uplifting content.

Vanessa added: "It's important we're aware of how social media impacts our mood and manage what we access.

"We of course need to keep in touch with what's happening in the world around us, and it's encouraging to see that Sky Mobile's research shows that over half (52 percent) agree that listening to positive individuals on social media makes a difference to our psychological wellbeing.

"What's great is that there are plenty of practical resources packed with ideas for happier living, such as those freely available from Action for Happiness, to help people boost psychological wellbeing."