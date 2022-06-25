Twitter trials new 'notes' feature

Twitter is trialling a new "notes" feature.

The micro-blogging platform typically limits posts to 280 characters - but it has recently been trialling a new feature that allows users to share "notes" as long as 2,500 words.

Twitter said in a statement: "Since the company's earliest days, writers have depended on Twitter to share their work, get noticed, be read, create conversation - everything but the actual writing.

"With Notes, the goal is to fill in that missing piece."

The trial is set to last for two months, but it's been limited to a small group of people in Canada, Ghana, the UK and the US.

Dr Laura Toogood - who is a social media expert - believes that the trial represents a significant moment for the company.

She explained that it could encourage users to remain on the platform for longer.

Dr Toogood told the BBC: "Adding this extra capability means that Twitter is now in a position to compete with some of the popular blogging platforms and potentially attract a new audience and a different type of user.

"It will also encourage existing users to blog within Twitter, rather than move to other websites for this purpose, which will help to retain their audience."

